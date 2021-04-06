STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai public nab duo carrying EVMs on two-wheeler, CEO says machines were unpolled

However, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo assuaged fears and clarified that they were unpolled EVMs kept in the reserve.

Published: 06th April 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Police deployed at Velachery Taramani High Road after a unknown person took three vote counting machines from a election booth at Velachery. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons carrying EVMs and a VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler after the polling ended on Tuesday created a flutter in Velachery. The duo was caught by motorists and passersby over suspicions of EVM theft and handed over to police.

However, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo assuaged fears and clarified that they were unpolled EVMs kept in the reserve.

He referred to the District Election Officer's (DEO) verbal report and said that the duo was corporation staff deputed on election duty.

Sahoo said strict action would be taken for any violations of  Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Corroborating the CEOs version, a senior police officer said that the machines were kept in the reserve and meant to be used only if any of the machines used for elections developed a technical snag.

The officer however said the reasons for using a two-wheeler to transport the machines would be known only after an investigation.

According to police sources, the duo were produced before the Returning Officer for verification. 

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers on Velachery-Taramani High Road to avoid untoward incidents. Video clips of the duo being grilled by the public went viral on social media platforms.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EVMs VVPAT Chennai police Velachery Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp