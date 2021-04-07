STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Elections: On a poll call

While Chennai’s polling numbers could have been better, come they did, amid the threat of a raging virus and diminishing interest in sticking to protocol.

photos: Ashwin Prasath, debadatta mallick, martin louis, P Jawahar, R Sa tish Ba bu, Sri Loganathan V

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s no news that there’s much at stake in this election. With the ability to determine the course of Tamil Nadu’s politics for the next ten years at least, this called for the big guns for people to show up and diligently do what’s asked of them.

Even as some booths across the city managed to abide by the norms, offering sanitiser, gloves, and even handwashing facility, such rigour did not translate to every centre.

Not surprisingly, incidents of overcrowding to the point of it being a fire hazard, bad mask use and gaps in the sanitary regime were commonly reported. TNIE lensmen capture it all.

