 Tamil Nadu Elections: Two held over suspicions of EVM theft

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A duo carrying two EVMs and a VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler were caught by motorists and passers-by in Velachery on Tuesday evening after the polling ended. They were caught over suspicions of EVM theft and handed over to the police. Video clips of the duo being grilled by the public had gone viral on social media platforms.

However, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo clarified that they were unpolled EVMs kept in the reserve. He referred to the District Election Officer’s verbal report and said that the duo was corporation staff deputed on election duty. He added, strict action would be taken for any violations of the SOPs.

Corroborating the CEO’s version, a senior police officer said that the machines were kept in the reserve and meant to be used only if any of the machines used for elections developed a technical snag. The officer, however, said the reasons for the duo using a two-wheeler to transport the machines would be known only after an investigation.

According to sources, the two were produced before the Returning Officer for verification. Personnel were deployed in large numbers on the Velachery-Taramani High Road to avoid untoward incidents.