Tamil Nadu Elections: Virus can’t stop one from exercising one’s franchise

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old Covid positive youth cast his first ever vote at Prince School in Madipakkam on Tuesday evening. The second-year undergraduate student, who had been in home quarantine at his Ram Nagar residence, arrived to cast his vote in a Covid 108 ambulance. He was wearing a PPE and a face shield. “This is my first vote. If I miss this opportunity, I have to wait five years. Initially, my parents were sceptical. But they said I could go, once they were sure of my safety,” he said. He had mild symptoms and was on his third day of quarantine.

Three Covid patients cast their votes at three separate booths in Perungudi zone. At Kings School in Madipakkam, a 39-year-old private employee arrived from the Athipattu care centre to cast his vote. For him, an ambulance was arranged after he expressed willingness to vote. Another patient, who was in home quarantine, also voted at the government middle school in Madipakkam.

The polling officials were also given PPEs in these booths, where Covid-19 patients came to vote. During the 6 to 7 pm window, general public were also allowed to vote in other booths in the same premises. After they cast their vote, the booths were disinfected. “We informed polling officials in the respective booths after we received a confirmation at around 5.30 pm. Everybody cooperated and we were able to complete the process as quickly as possible,” said a corporation official.