Auditorium in IIT named after AMM Arunachalam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An endowment has been created in IIT-Madras in memory of Murugappa Group patriarch AMM Arunachalam, who was the chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, from 1978 to 1981.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, since its formative years, the Murugappa family and group of companies have been generous to IIT Madras and shown a keen interest in its growth and development.

To commemorate this association, MA Alagappan, along with AMM Foundation, has contributed towards naming an auditorium in the institute after his father AMM Arunachalam. “The auditorium is a modern facility for hosting conferences, workshops, and seminars for the benefit of students, researchers, and faculty,” the statement said.