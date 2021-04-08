STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Former CS named NGT member, activists unhappy

Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has been appointed as an expert member of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone in Chennai. 

Published: 08th April 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan

Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has been appointed as an expert member of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone in Chennai. An office order in this regard was issued by the Principal Bench of NGT on April 5. The serving expert member in the Southern Bench Saibal Dasgupta has been sent to Eastern Zonal Bench in Kolkata. 

When Girija Vaidyanathan had initially applied for the post, Chennai-based environmental advocacy group Poovulagin Nanbargal had filed a Public Interest Litigation before the Madras High Court challenging it. Admitting the petition, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had directed the government and Girija Vaidyanathan to file their responses in six weeks.

According to the petitioner, the NGT Act prescribes a minimum of administrative experience of 15 years including five years in dealing with environmental matters in the Central or a State government. But in violation of the provision, Girija who does not possess five-year experience in handling environmental matters has been appointed to the post, the group alleged.

Criticising the move, environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman said it was a bad decision and does not inspire confidence in the institution. “There is a case pending regarding her qualifications. But even if she were qualified, there is still the question of conflict of interest. As chief secretary, she was party to numerous policy decisions whose environmental consequences may be contested in the NGT. If Vaidyanathan does not recuse herself, her integrity comes into question.”

PIL at HC
An environmental advocacy group had filed a PIL at Madras HC saying Girija Vaidyanathan did not have requisite experience in dealing with environmental matters

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Girija Vaidyanathan NGT
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    as usual good people are targeted
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp