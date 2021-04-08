Selvakumar appointed as Vice-Chancellor of TANUVAS by Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed KN Selvakumar as the new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

Selvakumar, the senior most serving professor of the varsity, will hold the post for three years, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. He has teaching experience of around 32 years and is currently serving as the Dean of Madras Veterinary College.

According to a statement, Selvakumar has been a member of the technical monitoring committee of the Animal Husbandry Department; his works have been published in 84 journals; and he has authored three books. He has executed three international and 11 national-level research projects worth Rs 4.7 crore.

He has also held various administrative positions at TANUVAS, as the director of distance education, Controller of Examinations (CoE), Dean of Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, and professor and head.

Selvakumar facilitated the varsity to establish important research collaborations with International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai. The release also said that he had played a key role in the development of Technology Achievement Index in the Indian livestock sector and milk price policy modelling technique for the State government.

