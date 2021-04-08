STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Selvakumar appointed as Vice-Chancellor of TANUVAS by Governor

Selvakumar, the senior most serving professor of the varsity, will hold the post for three years, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. 

Published: 08th April 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed KN Selvakumar as the new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS). 

Selvakumar, the senior most serving professor of the varsity, will hold the post for three years, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.  He has teaching experience of around 32 years and is currently serving as the Dean of Madras Veterinary College. 

According to a statement, Selvakumar has been a member of the technical monitoring committee of the Animal Husbandry Department; his works have been published in 84 journals; and he has authored three books.  He has executed three international and 11 national-level research projects worth Rs 4.7 crore. 

He has also held various administrative positions at TANUVAS, as the director of distance education, Controller of Examinations (CoE), Dean of Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, and professor and head. 

Selvakumar facilitated the varsity to establish important research collaborations with International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai.  The release also said that he had played a key role in the development of Technology Achievement Index in the Indian livestock sector and milk price policy modelling technique for the State government.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANUVAS
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp