Staff suspended for moving EVMs on bike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An assistant engineer of Chennai Corporation, Senthil Kumar, conservancy supervisor Velankanni and conservancy worker Saravanan were placed under suspension on Wednesday for carrying two EVMs and a control unit in a two-wheeler, violating ECI rules, after polling on Tuesday.

The action was taken on instructions of the returning officer after an inquiry. Sources said Senthil was in-charge of three booths in DAV School, Velachery and after one of the VVPATs failed after 15 votes were polled, it was replaced. After polling, Senthil allegedly asked the two Corporation staff to bring the remaining two spare EVMs and the control unit to DAV School, when they were caught by the public.