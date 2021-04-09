STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Explain organisational set-up and anti-graft steps taken, DVAC told

The petitioner alleged that a person who was working as  sub-registrar and had 17 cases against him was permitted to go on retirement, with all the charges against him dropped.

Corruption

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting on a plea claiming inaction over corruption allegations, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to explain its entire organisational set-up and how it ensures that its officials do not indulge in corrupt activities.

The issue pertains to Karuppu Ezhuthu Kazhagam president Syed Anwar based out of Tiruchy moving a plea seeking the court to direct DVAC authorities to carry out the transfer of officials in the department as per procedure without violating any rules.

The petitioner alleged that a person who was working as  sub-registrar and had 17 cases against him was permitted to go on retirement, with all the charges against him dropped. The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recorded the submissions and ordered the government to respond to the plea.

The Bench raised queries on the action taken by the DVAC in the past three years and the degree of independence afforded to the agency. The Bench also wondered how the department was acting towards its officials who indulge in corrupt activities and sought to know the organisational set-up for transfers.

