Madhavan Mukund to take charge as director of Chennai Mathematical Institute from May 1

CHENNAI: Prof Madhavan Mukund will take over as the new Director of Chennai Mathematical Institute, a deemed-to-be-university that combines research and teaching in mathematics, computing and physics, from May 1.

He succeeds Rajeeva Karandikar who would be retiring from the Institute after 10 years as Director. Having been associated with CMI since its founding in 1989, Prof. Mukund has donned a variety of roles—including Dean of Studies from 2011 and Deputy Director from 2019—to incubate, nurture and shape the Institute. He has had extensive academic collaborations in India and overseas, worked with research and development teams of major industries and evangelized computing education across the country, a release stated.

Prof Mukund is currently the Director of the International Research Laboratory in Computer Science set up at CMI by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and a Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences. He has also played a leadership role in the Indian computer science community as President of both the ACM India Council and the Indian Association for Research in Computing Science (IARCS). In addition, Prof Mukund has been the National Coordinator of the Indian Computing Olympiad since 2002 and served as the Executive Director of the International Olympiad in Informatics from 2011 to 2014.

“It is a privilege and an honour to be selected as the Director of CMI following the legendary Prof. CS Seshadri and the respected probabilist and psephologist Prof. Rajeeva Karandikar,” said Prof. Mukund. “CMI’s global standing in mathematics, computing and physics is largely because of the robust research-driven teaching model, world class faculty and quality of students. At a time when mathematics and computing are transforming every facet of our lives, I am quite excited about the opportunities for CMI to set benchmarks in teaching, research and industry-sponsored consultancy and to make a meaningful impact on society at large.”

To further strengthen CMI’s ability to make a bigger impact on education and research in new-age areas including cryptography, blockchain, cybersecurity, the Institute has inducted three eminent mathematicians and computer scientists to its Governing Council—Prof. Manindra Agrawal (IIT Kanpur), Prof. V Kumar Murty (Fields Institute, Canada) and Prof. V Srinivas (TIFR, Mumbai), the release stated.

Prof Manindra Agrawal is a computer scientist who is celebrated for his finding that primality can be tested in polynomial time, for which he won the Clay Research Award. He has served as Deputy Director of IIT Kanpur and works closely with the Government of India on projects in diverse areas such as the National Blockchain Project, cybersecurity for critical infrastructure and the national supermodel for Covid-19.

Prof Kumar Murty is a renowned number theorist and algebraic geometer at the University of Toronto with active interests in application domains such as cryptography, information security and mathematical modelling. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a Foreign Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences (India). In 2019, he became the Director of the Fields Institute, an internationally reputed centre for research in the mathematical sciences.

Prof V Srinivas is a renowned mathematician specializing in algebraic geometry. He has been a Professor at TIFR, Mumbai for many years. He has received several awards, such as the Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Prize and the TWAS Prize. He is presently the Chairman of the National Board for Higher Mathematics, the release added.