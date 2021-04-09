Rare surgery conducted at MGM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully performed microvascular decompression procedure on a 26-year-old man diagnosed with a rare form of tinnitus. Tinnitus is a condition where one experiences ringing or buzzing sound continuously.

The patient had been suffering from tinnitus since April 2019. “The disease is very rare that the medical world has recorded less than 50 cases worldwide, with none from India till date,” said a release.

The surgery of the cochlear nerve-entailed a precise and delicate procedure under high magnification to move the artery away from the nerve and ensure it stays that way, thus eradicating the problem, the release added.