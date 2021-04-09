STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rare surgery conducted at MGM

Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully performed microvascular decompression procedure on a 26-year-old man diagnosed with a rare form of tinnitus.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully performed microvascular decompression procedure on a 26-year-old man diagnosed with a rare form of tinnitus. Tinnitus is a condition where one experiences ringing or buzzing sound continuously.

The patient had been suffering from tinnitus since April 2019. “The disease is very rare that the medical world has recorded less than 50 cases worldwide, with none from India till date,” said a release.

The surgery of the cochlear nerve-entailed a precise and delicate procedure under high magnification to move the artery away from the nerve and ensure it stays that way, thus eradicating the problem, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp