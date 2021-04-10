HC orders notice to State on medical college exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State on a plea against holding examinations to students of Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital through the Annamalai University despite declaring it as a government college.

According to Doctors Association for Social Equality, the college was brought under the State through the Annamalai University Act, 2013. In view of the GO, the college comes under the purview of the Higher Education department.

While so, the State has proposed to conduct exams under the Annamalai University, the petitioner said. “Unless the authorities fulfil obligations under the GO and conduct exams under the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, further confusion will be caused in the educational career of the students,” the association said. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State to file a detailed response and adjourned the petition to after summer vacation.