Making the most of millets

CHENNAI: The global pandemic has been an eye-opener for many to revisit their dietary intake, nutritional knowledge, fitness levels and daily lifestyle. The spotlight was brought back on the humble solutions left behind by our forefathers. Tapping into one of them millets or whole grains is home chef Indra Narayan, with her debut eBook Millet Kitchen: The Simple Art of Millet Cooking.

Fondly called the ‘Millet Queen’ in her culinary circle, it’s been four years since Indra made a mindful switch to millets as her everyday staple. “I underwent an eye surgery albeit without any health complications. But, the doctor felt I was obese and cautioned me to keep a tab on my weight. Over time, I’ve experimented with this versatile ingredient in all possible ways. I’ve even witnessed a significant change in my weight and lifestyle.

Now, I have a dedicated following just for my millet recipes,” narrates Indra Narayan, who’s been actively sharing recipes on social media since 2012 and has 3,426 followers on Instagram. Documenting the recipes and presenting them in a palatable format to those who seek yet struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle has been on her wishlist for a long time. It was in August 2020 when she decided to come out with an ebook that promises to handhold you through all aspects of millet cooking from starters to desserts. “Well-wishers shared how my posts transformed their lives and they got into millet cooking.

This inspired me to take my knowledge-sharing to the next level. The book has 25 simple and easy-to-make millet recipes that will serve as a perfect beginner’s guide,” shares the 60-something homechef, who has won many competitions with her healthy recipes. Released on April 1, the 55- page book does not delve deep into a particular category of millets. Rather, it offers nofrills recipes that can be whipped up quickly with minimal ingredients in the pantry. For instance, Kodo millet Kashmiri pulav, millet halwa. Every recipe also comes with a tidbit on the type of millet used and its health significance.

“My decision to incorporate millet into my diet was well-thought-out after consulting Ayurvedic doctors. The whole grain offers a host of health benefits especially to those trying to make dietary modifications. There are a few myths that it’s not easy to digest. I’d suggest you consult your doctor and read about them before taking a call. A common advice I give my followers is not to mix types of millets in one item. If you are making rice out of foxtail, stick to that.

Don’t mix other varieties such as kodo or barnyard,” suggests Indra. First-timers need not worry. The glossary section at the end of the book ensures you get all the names of millets correct. “The next book I’m working on will deal with a specific category of millet. I wanted the first one to be light in its format. I come from a generation that ate and cooked good food to replenish the body and the soul. This book is a small effort to share with everyone. It’s also a dedication to my parents and late husband Narayan, who were my constant pillars of strength,” sums up Indra.

‘Millet Kitchen: The Simple Art of Millet Cooking’ is available on Kindle for Rs 99.

Millet kuzhi paniyaram

Ingredients

Millet: 2 cups

Horse gram: 1/2 cup

Methi seeds: 1/4 tsp

Poha/aval: 2 tablespoon

Grated veggies of your choice

To temper

Oil

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Curry leaves

Green chillies: 1 or 2

Salt to taste

Method

Soak millets, horse gram, methi seeds and poha for five hours. Grind them to a fine paste. Add salt and ferment for six to eight hours. Once fermented, add grated veggies and temper. Heat the kuzhi paniyaram pan and grease oil in all cavities. Once heated, pour the batter into every cavity. Cover it and cook. Once cooked, flip to the other side. Cook until it becomes crispy. Remove and serve with chutney.

Millet mantras

Barnyard millet or kuthiraivali is low in calories and gluten-free.

Pearl millet or kambu is rich in magnesium, tackles body heat and is good for the heart.

Kodo millet or varagu is good for digestion. Foxtail millet or thinai is good for the heart, reduces cholesterol, controls type -2 diabetes.

Little millet or saamai is bestowed with fibre, minerals and controls cholesterol.

Finger millet or ragi helps with weight reduction, is rich in amino acids and calcium, and carries Vitamin D. Sorghum millet or cholam is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Ragi manni

Ingredients

Ragi: 1/2 cup (soak for eight hours)

Scraped coconut: ½ cup

Sweetener: ½ cup

Method