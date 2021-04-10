Miniature art for a mega impact

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A miniature idol of Lord Balaji made out of spare parts; a man sitting in solitude; the Matsya and Kurma avatar of Lord Vishnu; tribal life these are among the many “micro” paintings and sculptures that welcome art lovers at Labernum and Indigo Art Galleries at Cholamandalam Artists Village.

After a oneyear hiatus, owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, Micro Trends 2021 is now open for visitors. The idea behind the exhibition is to make art affordable by bringing it in a miniature format, says S Saravanan, president of Progressive Painters’ Association. R Jacob Jebaraj, secretary of the Association, chimes in, “As members of Progressive Painters’ Association, we have to be more progressive and innovative in our works.

Hence we came up with the idea. And in a world where everything is micro from microchips to micro sims I thought it is apt to name it Micro Trends.” On display are four works, each by 23 artists seniors and new generation who are part of the group. What once used to be six by each artist has been downsized to four, keeping in mind the safety protocols as the paintings are now spaced out, giving ample distance for visitors to maintain.

BO Shailesh’s work on molam covered

in cow leather | ashwin prasath

Human influence

Saravanan’s theme is tribals. The works he had done on a larger canvas for his solo exhibition a few years back, is now represented in a smaller canvas. “I find the tribals to be so connected to their families. There is love and affection, they are one with animals and birds, and their dreams are also about and for their families,” he says, adding that he has taken his works to a different medium this time for the exhibition.

“I have done the painting on metal. It is an embossed work with a copper sheet. I had to engrave it, give enamel colouring and silver polish to give it an antique look. I have always wanted to use another medium to bring the same idea but on a hard surface. Tribals are rugged and hardworking and so I chose metal,” he details. M Senathipathi, Saravanan’s father, has also exhibited his works at the exhibition, with a focus on human behaviours and mythological tales.

The forces and movements of humans intrigue BO Shailesh. Perhaps this is why for the past 25 years he has been observing the human body and how it affects nature. “Human beings are one of the beautiful creatures on earth. They can make things better or worse. I feel that the animals are threatened by man, forests are burned down and they have nowhere to go. Sometimes, the sky is a better space for them, I feel,” he says, pointing to one of his artworks where the antlers of a wounded animal represent the barrenness of a forest and the animal itself accepting defeat.

This time around, Shailesh has attempted a new medium a molam (small drum) covered in cow leather. “Leather, unlike paper or canvas, stays for a longer time. And by attempting to make something on a molam, I am also supporting the vendors in my surroundings. As a student, I have painted on walls, tiles, and stones. So, understanding a new medium was not difficult for me,” he says.

Playing with colours

While senior artists like P Gopinath have displayed abstract work with bright colours, believing that “colours have a magnetic power to hold the space”, younger artists like S Brindha have chosen to use ink on handmade paper because “depth is highlighted very well in black and white”. Talking about her work, Brindha, a Bharatanatyam dancer, says, “I like to explore different mediums and my work depends on my mood. A sculpture from Bali inspired me and its limbs are broken.

Being a dancer myself, I decided to add hands in a beautiful gesture. I have a spiritual connection with art and the Bharatanatyam background further inspire me,” she says, pointing to her artwork on that has certain femininity and elegance to it. With art lovers dropping in to spend some time amid lines, frames and colours, the members of PPA consider the exhibition a success. They now plan to make this a travelling exhibition, spreading the idea of small format painting, and take it to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and if the virus doesn’t play truant to Mumbai and Delhi too.

Art for all

Progressive Painters’ Association, started by KCS Paniker in 1944, conducted India’s first miniature format show in Pune in 1971, followed by similar shows in Chennai and Mumbai in 1972. Then, the artworks were sold for Rs 25 to Rs 100. Small-size paintings and sculptures, they believe, if priced low, can reach a larger art-loving public.

Micro Trends 2021 is on till April 30 at Cholamandalam Artists’ Village from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm.