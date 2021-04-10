STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

MS Swaminathan felicitated for work on TB elimination

Since the organisation’s inception in 1998, prof Swaminathan has instilled the need for a more holistic approach to TB by engaging communities and the private sector.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

MS Swaminathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MS Swaminathan, eminent agriculturist and former Rajya Sabha member was felicitated by REACH, a Chennai-based NGO working on Tuberculosis, for his contribution towards TB elimination, on Friday. He was felicitated at a virtual event to celebrate his vision and leadership as a Founding Chair of the organisation.

Since the organisation’s inception in 1998, prof Swaminathan has instilled the need for a more holistic approach to TB by engaging communities and the private sector. “The three steps to tackle an issue as crucial as TB is to first identify the problem, then understand the nature of the issue and thirdly, to mobilise and organise people to work together towards TB elimination,” the release quoted Swaminathan at the event. “TB elimination needs more than a biomedical approach.

Nutrition, gender and livelihood issues also need to be addressed. There is a lot that remains to be done, and we are further set back due to Covid,” the release quoted Dr Soumya Swaminthan, Chief Scientist, WHO. Sudha Ravi and Dr S Sivamurugan, founding members of REACH, felicitated Swaminthan on the occasion. A short film depicting Swaminathan’s association with REACH was also screened at the event. N Ram, senior journalist and Director, Kasturi and Sons also spoke at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Swaminathan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp