MS Swaminathan felicitated for work on TB elimination

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MS Swaminathan, eminent agriculturist and former Rajya Sabha member was felicitated by REACH, a Chennai-based NGO working on Tuberculosis, for his contribution towards TB elimination, on Friday. He was felicitated at a virtual event to celebrate his vision and leadership as a Founding Chair of the organisation.

Since the organisation’s inception in 1998, prof Swaminathan has instilled the need for a more holistic approach to TB by engaging communities and the private sector. “The three steps to tackle an issue as crucial as TB is to first identify the problem, then understand the nature of the issue and thirdly, to mobilise and organise people to work together towards TB elimination,” the release quoted Swaminathan at the event. “TB elimination needs more than a biomedical approach.

Nutrition, gender and livelihood issues also need to be addressed. There is a lot that remains to be done, and we are further set back due to Covid,” the release quoted Dr Soumya Swaminthan, Chief Scientist, WHO. Sudha Ravi and Dr S Sivamurugan, founding members of REACH, felicitated Swaminthan on the occasion. A short film depicting Swaminathan’s association with REACH was also screened at the event. N Ram, senior journalist and Director, Kasturi and Sons also spoke at the event.