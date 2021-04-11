Ex-lover sets sleeping woman on fire at CMBT premises, immolates self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man set ablaze a woman sleeping on a platform at Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) and later immolated himself in the wee hours of Saturday. The police identified the deceased as Muthu, a pavement dweller in Vadapalani, and S Shanthi, a conservancy worker, who stayed at the CMBT premises.

Police said that the incident happened around 2 am when Shanthi was sleeping on the fourth platform inside the bus terminus. “Muthu who reached the spot with a can of petrol poured it on Shanthi and set her ablaze. Since he had already soaked himself with petrol, the fire spread on him too. Engulfed in fire, both of them cried for help,” said a police officer.

Shocked fellow dwellers and passengers waiting at the terminus put off the fire and alerted the police and the fire control room. They were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital by an 108 ambulance and were admitted with over 70 per cent burns. Around 8 am, both died without responding to treatment. said hospital sources.

CMBT police have registered a case and further investigation is on. After preliminary inquiries, police said that both Muthu and Shanthi had separated from their respective families and developed a relationship. However, Shanthi is said to have got closer with another person which infuriated Muthu. After the two ended up fighting over the issue, enraged Muthu resorted to the immolation of both Shanthi and himself.