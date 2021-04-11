‘Its challenging’: Chennai Corporation on controlling crowd at Kasimedu fish market

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every place where crowds throng needs a ‘looking into’ and warrants some regulations, so that the new wave of Covid-19 does not thrive on factors like lack of social distancing, improper/no mask wearing, etc.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, on Saturday, said, “Kasimedu harbour, which attracts a lot of people, especially during the weekends, is one of the most challenging areas while enforcing Covid-19 protocols.”

The corporation officials are having discussions with the Fisheries Department to come up with solutions for regulating the crowd, including the viability of introducing a ‘token system’ to buy fish on weekends.

“There are about 25,000 fishing families whose livelihoods depend on the harbour; the key lies in finding a balance between protecting their livelihoods and managing the Covid-19 situation,” Prakash said.

About the beaches, which often tend to get crowded during weekends and holidays, Prakash said the corporation was mulling over what can be done to improve the situation.

Although Covid-19 is a serious concern, maintaining an active lifestyle by taking a walk or going on a jog (in the beach stretches) are also important for city residents, he said.

As of now, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam zones are recording high number of Covid-19 cases, he said.