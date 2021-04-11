Ramasamy Udayar hockey cup goes to Perambur ICF

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur, lifted the NPV Ramasamy Udayar Hockey Cup defeating Challengers Hockey by 2-1 in the inaugural edition here on Saturday. Narinder Dhruv Batra, president, International Hockey Federation and Indian Olympic Association, presented the cup and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 to the winning team and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the runners up.

He also inaugurated the CSS High Performance Hockey Centre of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research during the awards function.