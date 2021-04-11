Three youths held for abusing minor girls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three men — two for kidnapping minors on the promise of marriage and one for sexually assaulting another minor. Mohammed Yusuf (21) of Kasimedu was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on the promise of marriage.

The girl had gone missing on March 30, but was traced and found to be with Yusuf. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old native of Bihar was arrested for kidnapping a young girl from Patel Nagar. The accused, Ahdasha Mudhque, was in Chennai for training at a madrasa.

H e developed a relationship with the minor and eloped. Both of them were traced within hours. Similarly,

a 20-year-old man from Korukkupet was arrested on charges of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.