TNPSC job aspirants told to upload scanned files

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Saturday announced that candidates, who have been admitted provisionally for the on-screen certificate verification to the post of Assistant Section Of ficer (Translation) in Tamil Development and Information Department (Notification No. 31/2019 dated 08.11.2019), are directed to upload the scanned original certificates from April 12 to 22 through the listed E-Seva centres of TACTV on working days.

“If any of the candidates have not uploaded the scanned documents within the stipulated period mentioned above, it will be construed that he or she is not interested in taking part in the selection process, and his/ her application will not be considered for the above said posts,” TNPSC said.