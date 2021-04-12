STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Alarming spike in Chennai, active cases rise nearly three-fold in two weeks

The streets with active cases also rose from about 500 in March to 1106 in April

Published: 12th April 2021 08:16 PM

Chennai metro

Thermal check and hand sanitizers been used at Chennai Airport Metro station. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chennai is seeing an alarming increase, almost tripling from 6255 on March 31 to 17,098 on April 12.

From recording less than 1000 cases a month ago, the city now is recording a high of more than 2,000 cases as control measures are being ramped up and fever surveillance is being resumed after a brief pause. The streets with active cases also rose from about 500 in March to 1106 in April.

A total of 226 streets in the Kodambakkam zone have positive cases, while in the Teynampet zone it is 145 streets. Corporation officials said that fever surveillance has been strengthened in these streets and residents who meet the vaccination criteria are requested to get inoculated.

“Our fever staff have been instructed to bring people who meet the age bracket for vaccination for inoculation. In this way, we would try to prevent as many deaths as possible,” said a corporation official.

Officials said that close to 250 fever camps are being held and about 10,000 people are covered every day. However, from about 30,000 people attending fever camps during June and July, the number of people attending these camps now has been less than 10,000.

Among those who attend, an average of 70-80 symptomatic cases are picked up and all their swabs are taken for testing.

Corporation officials said that the main aim of fever camps is to prevent deaths and ensure faster hospitalization of those with comorbidities.

On April 11, the number of COVID tests went above 15,000 after a long time. A total of 15,877 people were tested.

Officials said that zones such as Royapuram, Thiruvika Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Valsaravakkam were being monitored as case growth has been high here.

