Founder of MOP Vaishnav college Parthasarathy dies at 104

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Parthasarathy Iyengar died on Monday morning at the of 104. He passed away in Hyderabad. His charitable trust founded the MOP Vaishnav College for Women.

From a humble beginning with 3 courses in under graduation (B.Com, B.B.A. & B.Sc. Maths), MOP today has over 15 UG and 7 PG courses plus a dedicated Research programme in the Department of Commerce.

"He was like a family member to everyone who worked at MOP college. Even until the lockdown, he used to attend every event with enthusiasm. His age never acted as a barrier," said Lalitha Balakrishnan, the principal of the college.

He is expected to be cremated on Tuesday morning.