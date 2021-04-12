STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Panchayat dumping garbage in empty plots irks Ayyappanthangal residents

Residents of Ayyappanthangal have complained that garbage collection is very poor in their area. They also allege that garbage is being disposed of by the local panchayat in empty plots.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Huge mounds of garbage found in an empty plot in Ayyappanthangal | ExpressDue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Residents of Ayyappanthangal have complained that garbage collection is very poor in their area. They also allege that garbage is being disposed of by the local panchayat in empty plots. “Each week, garbage is dumped on a new plot. While the collection is only for about four days a week, these vehicles throw away garbage in empty plots.

When we intercept them, the conservancy workers say they are following instructions of the higher officials. These officials do not pay any heed to our requests,” said KK Shantha, a resident. Concurring, P Prathibha, another resident added that she suffered from breathing issues when a similar incident occurred near her house.

“Suddenly, conservancy workers started dumping garbage in the empty plot next to my house. After residents started getting the flu and I had suffered breathing issues, we made officials clear the garbage. However, they just dumped it on another empty plot.”

Another issue is that the garbage is also finding its way into the inlet of Porur lake. “Due to non-implementation of underground sewage system and improper garbage disposal, the lake is being polluted. It may be noted that water is drawn from this lake for drinking,” said Senthil Kumar, an activist from VGN Nagar. Residents also requested the government to retain the original surface area of Porur lake and clear encroachments.

Another plea is for segregation of waste. Though primary segregation happened to an extent till last year, it has been completely stopped this year, residents say. When contacted, officials from Metro Water said, “Orders have been sent to clear the garbage that is choking Porur lake. Public need not worry about the quality of drinking water.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayyappanthangal
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp