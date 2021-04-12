Panchayat dumping garbage in empty plots irks Ayyappanthangal residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Ayyappanthangal have complained that garbage collection is very poor in their area. They also allege that garbage is being disposed of by the local panchayat in empty plots. “Each week, garbage is dumped on a new plot. While the collection is only for about four days a week, these vehicles throw away garbage in empty plots.

When we intercept them, the conservancy workers say they are following instructions of the higher officials. These officials do not pay any heed to our requests,” said KK Shantha, a resident. Concurring, P Prathibha, another resident added that she suffered from breathing issues when a similar incident occurred near her house.

“Suddenly, conservancy workers started dumping garbage in the empty plot next to my house. After residents started getting the flu and I had suffered breathing issues, we made officials clear the garbage. However, they just dumped it on another empty plot.”

Another issue is that the garbage is also finding its way into the inlet of Porur lake. “Due to non-implementation of underground sewage system and improper garbage disposal, the lake is being polluted. It may be noted that water is drawn from this lake for drinking,” said Senthil Kumar, an activist from VGN Nagar. Residents also requested the government to retain the original surface area of Porur lake and clear encroachments.

Another plea is for segregation of waste. Though primary segregation happened to an extent till last year, it has been completely stopped this year, residents say. When contacted, officials from Metro Water said, “Orders have been sent to clear the garbage that is choking Porur lake. Public need not worry about the quality of drinking water.”