Third Tambaram line to be completed soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, which is essential for adding more trains in the Beach-Chengalpattu section, is set to be completed by the end of next month. The 29-km third line will not only increase track capacity by 25 per cent, but would also reduce the halt time of trains arriving from Southern districts of the State en route to Egmore.

Official sources said the Guduvancheri-Chengalpattu (18 kms) stretch had been completed and commissioned. Works for laying the 11 km portion from Tambaram to Guduvancheri is progressing fast and is in the final stage. “We have formed the embankment between Tambaram and Guduvancheri and tracks are being positioned on it. Overhead lines and power poles have been erected. Platform-building works are being carried out at Perungalathur, Vandalur and Urapakkam,” said a senior railway official from Construction Wing.

Construction of the 29-km third line was approved after a prolonged delay and works began in 2015 at a cost of Rs 256 crore. Although railways planned to complete the works by 2017, it was delayed owing to land acquisition issues. The project entailed building three major bridges on Chennai-Tiruchy bypass road and 73 minor bridges covering 11 stations.

In addition, 13 level crossings, eight railway bridges and two subways have also been planned. “All the issues in land acquisition were resolved last year. Once completed, the new line will be inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety by June or July, and subsequently the line will be thrown open for traffic,” added a source.

Suburban trains on the Chengalpattu-Beach route are among the most preferred modes of transport for officegoers and students. With 246 EMU services, the line catered to about 5 lakh people daily before March last year. As part of the works, railways recently commissioned a sophisticated electronic interlocking system at Tambaram. The interlocking system was built to facilitate the movement of trains (despatch and reception) from the new upcoming third line into the existing major yard at Tambaram, added official sources.