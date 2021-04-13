Cooum selfie turns risky for youth, rescued

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly slipped from the Napier bridge and fell into the Cooum river on Monday morning was rescued by Anna Square police personnel with the help of fire and rescue personnel. The victim, R Muthu of Kodungaiyur, a private firm employee, fell into the Cooum around 7.15 am, and was noticed by sub-inspectors Kumar and Balu. A team from the nearby station rushed to the spot and rescued him. He was given first-aid and sent to the hospital for treatment.
