Flipkart to set up third data centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: E-commerce giant Flipkart on Monday announced a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group, as part of which the company will work with Adani Logistics to strengthen its supply chain infrastructure.

Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Chennai-based Adaniconnex Private Limited facility. The third data centre will help in leveraging AdaniConneX’s expertise and industry-leading data centre technology solution. Adaniconnex Private Limited is a new joint venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Limited.

The data centre has been designed to meet the highest standards in reliability, security, and sustainability, which will capitalise on the Adani Group’s capability as the largest solar player in the country to generate and source green power. The data centre is a brand-new facility enabling Flipkart to design to its growing infrastructure needs with a focus on security and keeping data locally within India.

Meanwhile, Adani Logistics will also construct a 5,34,000 sq. feet fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce and support market access of several sellers and MSMEs. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, the centre is expected to be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point. In addition, it will enhance employment and create 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

“This partnership across our logistics and data centre businesses is a unique business model, and we see this as a great opportunity to serve Flipkart’s physical as well as digital infrastructure needs,” said Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “These will help us strengthen our presence and capabilities in India to support MSMEs and sellers while also accelerating job creation and growth.”