Metro water increases IDC by Rs 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has revised the Infrastructure Development Charges (IDCs) by `18 per square metre, which would be paid towards the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

In an order, the planning authority said that the IDCs is to be collected at the rate of `198 per square metre from April 2021 to March 31, 2022, in respect of Special Buildings, Group Developments and Multi Storey Buildings (MSB) proposals, located in the city corporation limits. The payment would be collected at the time of sanctioning planning permission for constructions and remitted to Metro Water for service connections.

S Sridharan, chairman, Urban Development/Affordable Housing Committee, CREDAI, told Express that they will be sending a strong representation to the government to reduce IDCs. “Every year, they are charging 10 per cent more. During Covid, the increase is making our lives more difficult,” he said.