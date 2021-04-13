STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea filed on alleged garbage dumping

The resident alleged that the area has become a hub for stray dogs and scavengers besides being infested with mosquitoes, insects and worms.

Representational image | martin louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A resident of Reddikuppam has moved the Madras High Court alleging illegal dumping of garbage near Buckingham canal. The resident alleged that the area has become a hub for stray dogs and scavengers besides being infested with mosquitoes, insects and worms.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, recording the submissions, observed, “In the aforesaid facts and circumstances, the block development officer of Kanathur village is directed to consider the representation and dispose of the same by a speaking order after providing a reasonable opportunity to all parties affected thereby.”The bench further directed concerned authorities to take appropriate action in eight weeks.

