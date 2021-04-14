Guv, CM extend Tamil New Year greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Telangana Governor and Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan, and leaders of various political parties extended their wishes to the public on the eve of Tamil New Year.

Purohit, in his message said, “On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes and heartiest greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu. The dawn of a new year not only signifies a new beginning but also underlines our commitment to the common goal of development, the revival of the spirit of hard work and promotion of cultural ethos.” He also requested people to celebrate the festival in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

CM Palaniswami said, “Tamils have been celebrating the first day of Chithirai month as New Year since ancient times. May love and peace prevail in the lives of all in the new year.” He also extended wishes for Vishu. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “May this New Year also lead us to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.” Other leaders, including AIADMK coordinator and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, TNCC head KS Alagiri, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK leader Vaiko, and AISMK founder R Sarathkumar, also extended wishes.