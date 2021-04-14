STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Guv, CM extend Tamil New Year greetings

Purohit, in his message said, “On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes and heartiest greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 14th April 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Telangana Governor and Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan, and leaders of various political parties extended their wishes to the public on the eve of Tamil New Year.

Purohit, in his message said, “On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes and heartiest greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu. The dawn of a new year not only signifies a new beginning but also underlines our commitment to the common goal of development, the revival of the spirit of hard work and promotion of cultural ethos.” He also requested people to celebrate the festival in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

CM Palaniswami said, “Tamils have been celebrating the first day of Chithirai month as New Year since ancient times. May love and peace prevail in the lives of all in the new year.” He also extended wishes for Vishu. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “May this New Year also lead us to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.” Other leaders, including AIADMK coordinator and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, TNCC  head KS Alagiri, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK leader Vaiko, and AISMK founder R Sarathkumar, also extended wishes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil New Year
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp