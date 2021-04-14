Youth held for marrying minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old youth near Pallavaram was arrested under provisions of the POCSO Act for abducting and marrying a minor girl.

According to police sources, the man who was employed in a private firm and was close to the girl in the neighbourhood.

On learning about their relationship, the parents had told the girl give up on it, said police. The youth, who was informed about this by the girl, secretly married her on March 22 and started living together in a rented house on the outskirts of Chennai.

Based on the parents’ complaint, the duo was traced. The boy was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, while the girl was handed over to the parents. A case has been registered in an all-women police station.