60 sovereigns of gold missing from house of railway staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang made away with 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of a railway staff in Chitterimedu village in Kancheepuram district, police sources said. The incident happened on Tuesday night after Duraiarasan (38) and his family members went to sleep.

The gang managed to gain entry into the house and escape with the jewellery without anyone’s knowledge, police said, adding that the family discovered the crime only in the morning. Baluchetty Chatram police registered a case and an investigation is on.