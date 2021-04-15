STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Be bone-healthy

Bone, muscle, joint health and nutrition are closely related. Consuming a healthy diet every day can help you prevent musculoskeletal disorders.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Low back pain

For representational purposes

By Divya Purushotham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bone, muscle, joint health and nutrition are closely related. Consuming a healthy diet every day can help you prevent musculoskeletal disorders.

Adequate nutrition is essential for the development and maintenance of bone health. Calcium, vitamin D and magnesium are key nutrients to improve bone health along with other nutrients like phosphorus, vitamin K, vitamin C and vitamin A.

Foods to be consumed moderately to ensure good bone health

Some foods, when you have too much of them, can be bad for your bone health. Keep these tips in mind:

  • Restrict or reduce the alcohol. Drinking more than 2-3 drinks per day can actually lead to bone loss.
  • Cut back on caffeine. Limit the amount of coffee, tea, and soda in daily meals. It will reduce the calcium absorption by the body.
  • Eat less sodium. Too much sodium intake will lead to calcium loss in the body.
  • Avoid smoking as it hampers the work of bone-building cells and increases the risk of fracture.

Tips 

  • Eat lots of vegetables: Vegetables are great for bones as they are the best source of vitamin C. Vitamin C stimulates the production of bone-forming cells and the antioxidants protect cells from damage.
  • Vitamin D and vitamin K: Vitamin D plays several roles in bone health, including better absorption of calcium. It can be sourced through sun exposure and foods such as fatty fish, liver and cheese. Vitamin K supports bone health and helps prevent the loss of calcium from bones. Common food sources are liver, eggs, meat, green leafy vegetables, prunes, kiwi, green peas, cabbage and broccoli.
  • Consume high-calcium foods throughout the day: Calcium is the most important mineral for bone health, and it is the main mineral found in your bones. Spreading your calcium intake throughout the day will optimise absorption.
  • Magnesium and zinc: Zinc promotes the formation of bone-building cells and prevents the excessive breakdown of bone. Good sources of zinc include beef, shrimp, spinach, flaxseeds, oysters and pumpkin seeds. Magnesium helps the body in converting vitamin D into the active form that promotes calcium absorption. Dietary sources of magnesium are dark chocolates, green leafy vegetables, avocados, bananas, nuts and seeds.
  • Consume enough protein: Protein is important for healthy bones. Low protein intake can lead to bone loss, while a high protein intake can help protect bone health during ageing and weight loss.
  • Consume foods high in Omega-3 fats: Omega-3 fatty acids are well-known for their anti-inflammatory effects. It promotes formation of new bones and protects against bone loss. Food sources include chia seeds, flax seeds, walnut, oysters, fishes like salmon and sardine.

Bone health is important at all stages of life. However, having strong bones is something people tend to take for granted, as symptoms often don’t appear until bone loss is advanced. Fortunately, there are many nutrition and lifestyle habits that can help build and maintain strong bones — and it’s never too early to start.

Divya PurushoTham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp