No water shortage, but infra woes to mar supply

As per the scheduled deadline, most of the work in the added areas should have been completed by 2015.

Image for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city’s reservoirs receiving copious amount of inflow, thanks to the non-seasonal rains last year, the State government had promised that there would be sufficient drinking water for a year. However, a section of residents would continue to suffer this summer. The reason being many such areas are still devoid of Metro Water pipelines.

As per the scheduled deadline, most of the work in the added areas should have been completed by 2015. Also, contractors who obtained extension for a few projects must have completed the work by 2016. However, water is still an issue in areas like Ambattur, Perungudi, Sholinganallur and Madhavaram, among others.

According to Metro Water officials, major causes of the delay in laying pipelines include cancellation of tender, land acquisition issues, fund shortage and lack of coordination among departments. Residents rue that in areas that were provided with Metro Water connections, supply has been erratic.

“In areas like Alandur, Ambattur and Porur, glitches like leaks have not been rectified. Contamination, too, is one of the major woes. The officials never respond after laying the pipelines,” said P Prabhu, a civic activist from Alandur.

A study had revealed that even in the heart of the city, residents of about 495 streets do not have water supply, and those in about 252 streets are without sewerage connection. “The water supply in Madipakkam is erratic. Each summer, we depend on tankers, and this year, they have even surged the price,” said S Vimal, a resident.

