By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three boys, aged around 12, drowned in the Chitlapakkam lake on Tuesday evening, police sources said. The deceased boys – Gokul, Sunil Kumar and Vishanth – were class 6 students of different schools and lived at Ramakrishnan Nagar in East Tambaram.

After they went missing, neighbours informed that they had seen the kids near Chitlapakkam lake. Upon a search operation by police and fire and rescue services personnel, the bodies of the three were recovered. A case was registered.