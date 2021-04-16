STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Committees formed to monitor containment and safety measures

To monitor zonal-level containment of Covid and safety measures, several coordination committees headed by the zonal officers have been formed.

Chennai Corporation staff collecting fine from a person for not wearing mask on Velachery High Road on Thursday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To monitor zonal-level containment of Covid and safety measures, several coordination committees headed by the zonal officers have been formed. The committees would include executive engineers, health officers, assistant revenue officers, veterinary surgeons, entomologists, metro water area engineers and police assistant commissioners, according to a release from the City Corporation. 

Similarly at the division-level, teams headed by assistant engineers and comprising sanitary inspectors, assessors, conservancy inspectors, police sub-inspectors have also been formed. Further, around 12,000 volunteers are on the ground for fever surveillance, each volunteer covering 100-150 houses daily. 

At present, a fever clinic is set up for every two wards and there is a total of 100 fever camps in Chennai. Soon, each ward will be provided a fever clinic and then the there would be 400 clinics in the Corporation limits, the release added.

The authorities are also mulling to increase number of daily RT-PCR tests to 25,000 from the present 16,000, and also raise the daily vaccination figures. The release also added that Rs 3,71,29,795 has been collected as fines so far for violation of Covid norms.

Comments

