Toymaker Funskool launches 40 products

CHENNAI: Chennai-headquartered toy manufacturer, Funskool on Thursday launched 40 new products across categories, ranging from infant and pre-school toys. With an aim to encash the upcoming summer holidays, the company has launched diverse range of products from traditional games to puzzles and creatives.

“Perhaps more than any other season, parents are looking to engage and entertain their children during the summer. Our goal is to inspire, engage and entertain every child by making them find that perfect new toy as easily and convenient as possible,” said Funskool India CEO R Jeswant.

Funskool India has converted 15 traditional Indian toys and games such as kho-kho, kabaddi, chathuranga and gilli danda into board games. It has also introduced puzzles based on traditional Indian heroes. Historical tales based on popular Panchatantra fables and legendary national heroes are converted into intriguing puzzles for children aged 4 and above through the traditional Indian story series and historic character series, attempting to enhance a child’s cultural connect.