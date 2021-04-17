HCL Jigsaw to test skills of Gen Z students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HCL presents ‘HCL Jigsaw’, designed to assess key 21st-century skills in young (classes 6 to 9) students and build a culture of problem solving in the country. The registration for the championship is open and interested students or schools can register at www.hcljigsaw.com, by May 31, 2021.

The Pan-India competition will take place virtually in two rounds Qualifier (June 24 to 27) and Finale (July 17 and 18). Participating students will get an opportunity to win prizes and gadgets worth `16 lakh. In the Qualifier round, students will get Multiple Choice Questions, each attributing to a facet of critical reasoning and problem-solving.

All students from this round will receive detailed assessment reports of their performance on each skill, giving them a map for improvement and development areas. Top 20 percentile from each class, will qualify for HCL Jigsaw Finale, which will involve working on a real-world, theme-based problem statement and finding creative solutions for the same. Twelve students (three from each class) will be announced as winners. They will also get learning opportunities at HCL Engineering and Innovation labs.