Shutdown of power in parts of Chennai on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Saturday (April 17). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, the TANGEDCO has in a statement. The full list of areas, where power will be suspended on Saturday is as follows:

Mangadu area: Mangadu Town Panchayat full area, Sivanthangal full area, Bathirimedu, Nellithopu, Sakthi Nagar, KK Nagar and nearby areas.

Avadi Kamaraj Nagar area: Paruthipattu, Ashok Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Selva Nagar, TNHB area, Market area and nearby areas.

Gummidipoondi area: Gummidipoondi Sipcot SS.I, Industrial Complex area, TN Housing Board.

Puthuthangal area: Kurnji Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Good will Nagar, Veeralakshimi Nagar, Mullai Nagar,

Krishna Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Panchayat road and nearby areas.

Pallavaram area: Kattaomman Nagar, RKV Avenue, 200 Feet Radial road, Malliga Nagar, Vels College

road and nearby areas.

Perambur area: GKM Colony, Kolathur, Periyar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, KC Garden, SRP Colony, Poombuhar Nagar and nearby areas.