STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Covid-19 2nd wave: Lockdown ruled out but Chennai to see tighter curbs; official order on Monday

A high-level meeting is currently being chaired by the State Chief Secretary in this regard and the announcements, along with further restrictions, may come into force by Monday.

Published: 18th April 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

swab test

Health workers doing swab test on a traveller at Koyembedu, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While ruling out the possibility of a lockdown, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Sunday said that the tighter Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed in the city.

“Only take-away services will be allowed in hotels. Crowds at marriage ceremonies and religious places will be restricted. Masks will be made compulsory in commercial establishments. These are some of the likely restrictions to come into force,” said Prakash, addressing reporters here. 

He said that a high-level meeting is currently being chaired by the State Chief Secretary in this regard and the announcements, along with further restrictions, may come into force by Monday.

“We will get further instructions today. I will announce all the restrictions officially by Monday,” said Prakash. 

As Tamil Nadu saw a major spike with  9,344 fresh Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths on Sunday, the state government is likely to impose stricter restrictions as part of containment measures. 

ALSO READ | Second Covid wave draining Tamil Nadu health workers severely than first

Meanwhile, the total cases in Tamil Nadu are now at 9,80,728  and the toll reached 13,071. On Friday, the state had recorded 8,449 cases and 33 deaths. This is the first time the state has crossed 9,000 cases.

Chennai reported 2,884 cases and 22 deaths, with 23,625 active cases while Chengalpet reported 807 new cases, Coimbatore 652 and Tiruvallur 389 cases. Meanwhile, 99,050 people were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday with total tests now at 2,07,39,160.

Among the deceased, 30 people had comorbidities. While most of the deceased were aged above 50, a 36-year-old in Madurai with no comorbidities passed away after three days of admission due to Covid pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Meanwhile, health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that the rise in cases is anticipated as this is a global phenomenon.  "Tamil Nadu is still not immune to the virus. We must strictly avoid unnecessary gathering and Covid-19 protocols must be followed," he told TNIE

Presently, TN has 65,635 active cases, and 5,263 people were discharged on Saturday, with a total discharge of 9,02,022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Chennai lockdown Chennai restrictions Chennai curfew Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp