STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

HC vacates stay against Girija Vaidyanathan’s appointment to NGT

During the hearing on Saturday, the counsel for Girija argued that she had an experience of more than five years in dealing with issues relating to environment.

Published: 18th April 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan

Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan (File photo| EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Saturday vacated the interim stay on the appointment of former Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of the Southern Regional bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).  

The first Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, vacating the stay, in its order observed, “.. the Chief Secretary is not found to be ineligible to hold the post of an expert member in any of the benches of the NGT”.

The Bench passed the directions on the plea moved by G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal stating that the NGT Act mandates a person to have administrative experience of 15 years, including experience of five years in dealing with environmental matters in the Central or a State government, or in a reputed national or State-level institution. 

During the hearing on Saturday, the counsel for Girija argued that she had an experience of more than five years in dealing with issues relating to environment. The counsel argued that, her tenure as Environment Secretary and as Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairperson for 2.5 years, and also her stint as Health Secretary for 2.5 years when she took the responsibility to manage bio-medical waste, has to be taken into consideration. 

The court also noted that she was involved in restoring the rivers of Chennai during the time she served as the Chief Secretary. The Bench held that Girija qualifies for holding the post since the former Chief Secretary is able to justify the criteria for the post in having dealt with environmental matters within the meaning of the expression “dealing with environmental matters” as appearing in clause (b) of the NGT act.
The court, during earlier hearings, had questioned the necessity to appoint bureaucrats without field expertise to tribunals.

Eligible now
The Bench, in its order observed “.. the Chief Secretary is not found to be ineligible to hold the post of an expert member in any of the benches of the NGT”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Girija Vaidyanathan NGT
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp