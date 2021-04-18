Vaccinate people below 45 years, urges expert

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While Covid-19 vaccination is presently available for all above the age of 45, people in the city, who are aged below that cap but have comorbidities, demand provision of the doses for them too at the earliest. Former director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy opines that vaccination must be given to everyone aged above 18 years and have comorbidities.

“Comorbid conditions reduce immunity irrespective of age. A person, who is 35 and has diabetes, is more vulnerable than a person who is 50 and has no comorbidities. Comorbid conditions are a big risk and they must be taken into account too,” he adds. 44-year-old Sanjana Ramesh from Chennai suffers from asthma and chronic breathing issues.

She has so far been turned away from five vaccination centres due to her age. “I explained to them about my health issues and still they did not agree,” she says. Social media has been stormed by requests to fast-track vaccination, from those suffering from various comorbidities.

A 39-year-old dance teacher in Chennai says she is in dire need of the jab as she suffers from fluctuating blood pressure and hypertension. “I have reopened my dance studio after the lockdown and now deal with 20-30 students daily. I may be vulnerable due to my health issues and I would like to take the vaccine immediately,” she said.

While the Chennai Corporation had also vaccinated people below the age of 45 in March, this stopped immediately after the news reached higher officials. The Corporation officials clarified that they were not in a position to administer vaccine to all, as it is a Central Government issue.