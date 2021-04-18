STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vivekh’s death not related to Covid vaccine: Chennai Corp commissioner

Corporation officials said that around 9.8 lakh people in Chennai had received the vaccine first dose.

Published: 18th April 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning

Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the medical details over actor Vivekh’s death have revealed that it had nothing to do with the Covid vaccine that he received on Thursday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that the civic body will continue to create awareness on the necessity to take the jab.

Corporation officials said that around 9.8 lakh people in Chennai had received the vaccine first dose. “No major side effect has been reported and around 1.33 lakh people have taken second dose. A few people reported minor side effects,” said Corporation Deputy Commissioner, Alby John.

The officials were inspecting one of the 12 triage centres relaunched in the city. Covid patients will be brought to these centres for basic tests. Vaccines would not be provided at these triage centres. “As many as 200 fever camps are being held to contain the spread,” G Prakash said.

Triage centres in Chennai

  • Tiruvottiyur Government Hospital  
  • Madhavaram Government Hospital 
  • Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet  
  • Bharathi Women’s College in Royapuram  
  • ESI Ayanavaram  Community Hall at Mogappair  
  • Ayanavaram Government School  Victoria Hostel at Teynampet  
  • Corporation Higher Secondary School in Nesapakkam  
  • Hussaini School in Valasaravakkam zone  
  • National Skill Training Institute in Guindy  
  • Teacher Training Institute in Karapakkam
