Vivekh’s death not related to Covid vaccine: Chennai Corp commissioner

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the medical details over actor Vivekh’s death have revealed that it had nothing to do with the Covid vaccine that he received on Thursday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that the civic body will continue to create awareness on the necessity to take the jab.

Corporation officials said that around 9.8 lakh people in Chennai had received the vaccine first dose. “No major side effect has been reported and around 1.33 lakh people have taken second dose. A few people reported minor side effects,” said Corporation Deputy Commissioner, Alby John.

The officials were inspecting one of the 12 triage centres relaunched in the city. Covid patients will be brought to these centres for basic tests. Vaccines would not be provided at these triage centres. “As many as 200 fever camps are being held to contain the spread,” G Prakash said.

