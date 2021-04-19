Southern Railway gets new Principal Chief Commercial Manager

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ravi Valluri, an officer of the 1987 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), took over as the new Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Southern Railway recently. He succeeded R Dhananjayalu, who has taken over as Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Western Railway. Prior to the assignment, Valluri served as the Principal Chief Operations Manager, North Central Railway, Allahabad.

During his three-decade-long service, Valluri has served in various capacities in the Operations, Commercial, Planning, Safety and General Administration wings of eight Zonal Railway divisions. He was awarded the prestigious COAS (Chief of Army Staff) commendation medal while working in MILRAIL (Military wing of Railways, an extension of the Traffic Directorate of the Ministry of Railways).

