Stalin, DMK MPs write to PM Modi for more COVID vaccines

DMK president MK Stalin and MPs from the party wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, urging him to allocate more vaccines to Tamil Nadu.

Published: 19th April 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK President MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK president MK Stalin and MPs from the party wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, urging him to allocate more vaccines to Tamil Nadu. In the letter, they stated, “People of Tamil Nadu are in dire need of vaccines to combat the spread of infection and break the cycle.

As you may know, Covid-19 positive cases are rapidly increasing and in the last seven days, the number of fresh cases and fatalities have almost doubled. As per official data, the State recorded 61,593 active cases and 39 deaths on April 17.”

It went on to add that, “In view of the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 infected persons, ‘universal vaccinations’ are the need of the hour to protect human lives from the deadly consequences of the pandemic.

Under the present circumstances, Tamil Nadu will need more vaccines than those allotted now to accomplish the tasks of effective vaccination, breaking the cycle of infection, and flattening the curve. The State, on one hand, is suffering from a shortage of vaccines, and on the other, is struggling to meet the needs of the needy people, as set out in the guidelines of the Government of India itself.”

The letter urged Modi to intervene immediately and direct the Ministry concerned to supply more Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to Tamil Nadu, to commensurate with the population of the State, besides immediately sending 20 lakh vaccines as requisitioned by the State government.

The signatories highlighted it is equally important that the Centre allows the States to independently procure drugs, vaccines, and medical equipment as the States cannot wait for the Centre’s nod every time for each and everything to save human lives.

