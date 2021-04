Power cut in parts of Chennai on April 21, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (April 21). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended on April 21 is as follows:

Sothuperumbedu area: Karanodai bazaar, Sanmugam nagar, Aathur, Devanary, Pasthapalayam, VGP Medu.

Pattabiram area:VGN Dynasity, Iyyapa nagar, Dhanalaksmi nagar, Melpakkam, Arunachalam nagar, CTH Road, Bharathiyar nagar, M.G Road, Nehru nagar, Sanjeevi nagar and above nearby areas.

Perambur area: Sidco nagar 1st block to 10th block, CTH road, Nehru nagar, Sathya nagar, Amman Kuttai, Rajaji nagar area, Baliamman koil st, New Avadi road, Villivakkam and nearby areas.

Alwarpet area: Part of of TTK road & Ist cross street, CV Raman road, C.P.Ramasamy road, Ananda road, Ananthapuram, RA Puram, Seeman Srinivasa street, Parthasarathy garden street, Alwarpet main road and nearby areas.

Puzhal area: Puzhal area, Nagappa estate, MGR nagar, Ottravadai, Rettaimalai Srinivasan st, Balaji nagar, Macro marvel nagar.

Avadi Senthil Nagar: Ravindhar naga, Srinagar colony, Cholan nagar, Srivasa nagar and nearby areas.