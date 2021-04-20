Second wave: Only 25 percent of beds vacant in Chennai government tertiary hospitals

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only about 25 percent of beds are vacant in Chennai’s tertiary hospitals as of 8 pm on April 20, according to data shared by the health department to Express.

Out of the 4368 available beds in the five (RGGGH, Stanley, KMCH, Omandurar, and Kings) hospitals, 3239 beds are occupied and 1129 beds are vacant.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 541 beds are vacant out of the 1618 beds available. At Stanley, 390 beds are available out of 1200 available while at Omandurar, only 44 beds are available out of the 575 beds.

At the Kilpauk Medical College, 130 beds are available out of the 450 beds. In King's Hospital, only 24 beds are available out of 525.

Out of the 4368 beds, suspected Covid patients occupy 1017.

Similarly, in the 11 Covid health centers, out of the 1800 beds, 1152 are vacant.

Meanwhile, the Covid care centers are the ones with huge vacancies. Out of the 11,645 available beds, 1642 are occupied and the rest is vacant.

The city has 14 major Covid care centers, attached to the major tertiary hospitals. Four of these care centers in Athipattu have more than 1,000 beds.