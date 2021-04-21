Chennai court dismisses actor Mansoor Ali Khan's advance bail plea over remarks on COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trial court here on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea moved by actor Mansoor Ali Khan in a case registered against him by the Chennai city police for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The issue pertains to Mansoor Ali Khan's statements linking actor Vivekh's death, without any basis, to the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the hearing on Thursday before the Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar, the state's counsel contended that the anticipatory bail plea has to be dismissed since the actor's remarks were irresponsible.

However, the judge dismissed the plea since the petition was devoid of information on the cases registered against him. The court also granted liberty to the actor to file a fresh petition.

The actor had said on Friday, "If Vivekh had not taken the vaccine, he would have lived. During my election campaign, I have slept on the streets, shared food with beggars and I haven't contracted the virus. Masks shouldn't be made compulsory by the government.”

A complaint was filed by a health officer of the Chennai corporation seeking action against the actor for his comments. Based on this, the Vadapalani police booked the actor under three IPC sections - Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505 (1)(b) (intent to cause fear to the public) of IPC. The police have also invoked the Epidemics Act and Disaster Management Act.