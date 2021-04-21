Payroll solution by Ramco now on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-headquartered software solution provider Ramco Systems has announced that its Global Payroll solution has been made available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. As a part of this collaboration, Ramco will seamlessly integrate its payroll platform in over 50 countries with the Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management, thereby facilitating Human Resources and payroll transformation for large enterprises.

“Our focus on innovation, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning has provided organisations with enterprise applications that offer a consumer-like experience, thereby enhancing employee engagement. “We believe that Ramco Global Payroll, in collaboration with Oracle Cloud HCM, will help enable large enterprises and multi-nationals drive global HCM transformations holistically,” Ramco Systems CEO Virender Aggarwal said.

“Ramco’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the payroll platform. Through this collaboration, we look forward to mutually achieve our business goals,” he added. The payroll solution is expected to help companies handle all related processes on a single platform.