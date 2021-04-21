Producers of film 'Mandela' issued notice over 'derogatory' references to barber community

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification and the producers of the recently released film 'Mandela' based on a plea alleging that the movie makes derogatory references to a particular community.

The petitioner, R Munusamy, the president of the Tamil Nadu Hair Dressers Union, alleged that the film contains several objectionable scenes that speak ill about the barber community.

The petitioner also said that in several villages they are called 'Maruthuvar' as women in the community were involved in taking care of pregnant women and their deliveries.

The film, however, shows the entire community in a bad manner, he alleged.

Justice R Mahadevan, recording the submissions of the petitioner, issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification, its regional branch in Chennai and the producers of the movie. The court adjourned the plea to April 29 for filing a detailed report.