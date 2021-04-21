Southern Railway suspends Chennai suburban train services between 10 pm and 4 am

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the restrictions imposed by the state government to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, suburban workmen specials are to be suspended between 10 pm and 4 am.

The workmen specials were being operated for ferrying employees engaged in essential services. However, the general public was also allowed to travel except during peak hours from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and 4 to 7 pm.

The number of services operated on suburban routes in Chennai has been reduced during weekdays (Monday to Saturday) in view of the night lockdown. Similarly, on Sundays, only skeletal services will run in view of the complete lockdown, said the railways in a statement.

The revised schedule for workmen suburban specials for weekdays is as follows: (434 services between 4 am and 10 pm)

1. Moore Market Complex - Avadi/Tiruvallur/Arakkonam/Tiruttani - 77 services

2. Tiruttani/Arakkonam/Tiruvallur/Avadi - Moore Market Complex - 73 services

3. Moore Market Complex - Gummidipoondi /Sullurupeta - 32 services

4 Sullurupeta / Gummidipoondi - Moore Market Complex - 32 services

5. Chennai Beach - Velachery - 34 services

6. Velachery - Chennai Beach - 34 services

7. Chennai Beach - Tambaram/Chengalpattu/Tirumalpur - 76 services

8. Tirumalpur/Chengalpattu/Tambaram - Chennai Beach - 76 services

Suburban services on Sundays: (86 services)

1. Moore Market Complex - Tiruvallur/Arakkonam - 16 services

2. Arakkonam / Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex - 16 services

3. Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta - 12 services

4. Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex - 12 services

5. Chennai Beach - Velachery - 6 services

6. Velachery - Chennai Beach - 6 services

7. Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu - 9 services

8. Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach - 9 services